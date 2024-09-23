Friedkin Group Agree Deal To Buy Everton

The Friedkin Group has agreed to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority 94% stake in Everton.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said on Monday: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction.

“We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

According to Forbes, Chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A side Roma, has a net worth of £5.7bn.

The Friedkin Group had agreed a deal in principle to purchase current owner Moshiri’s 94% stake in June.

But talks were called off a month later after the two parties failed to finalise an agreement. That followed Miami-based 777 Partners being unable to a complete a deal earlier this year.

In a complex saga surrounding the takeover, American businessman and Crystal Palace owner John Textor then jumped in for talks but could not complete a deal because Premier League rules prohibit individuals from owning more than one team.