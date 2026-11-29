Some battles are fought in boardrooms and business ventures. Others are fought quietly, behind closed doors, where the pain is rarely seen and the victories seldom celebrated.

For Purity Moraa Kirera, some of life’s toughest battles have been deeply personal.

The collapse of her marriage, amid experiences she describes as emotional gender-based violence, left her with the responsibility of raising three daughters while navigating the difficult process of rebuilding her life.

But rather than allow the painful experience to define her future, Kirera chose to press on, drawing strength from her family, professional experiences and determination to pursue her ambitions.

Today, the entrepreneur and public servant is preparing for another major undertaking — a bid for the Bonchari parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Her political ambition is rooted in a journey marked by professional reinvention, personal resilience and a desire to influence the development of her community.

From selling raw electric poles and timber to working in the corporate sector, rising through management ranks and serving at Bomas of Kenya, Kirera has traversed different professional paths that she believes have shaped her understanding of leadership.

Now, she wants to take that experience to Parliament.

From humble beginnings to corporate leadership

Kirera’s educational journey began at St Francis Rang’ala, where she completed her secondary education before enrolling at the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) to pursue Business Management.

Her pursuit of education has continued into adulthood. She is currently studying Public Administration at Mount Kenya University, a programme she hopes will strengthen her understanding of governance and public leadership.

Her professional journey took her through Celtel and Barclays Bank before she rose to senior management at Old Mutual.

The corporate environment exposed her to management, accountability, organisational leadership and the demands of working within established institutions.

But she would eventually step outside the corporate world and venture into entrepreneurship, trading in raw electric poles and timber.

The move into business presented a different set of challenges, requiring her to navigate uncertainty, market realities and the risks associated with entrepreneurship.

She later served as a director at Bomas of Kenya, adding public service experience to her professional portfolio.

Looking back, Kirera says the different stages of her career have helped shape her understanding of leadership and the challenges facing ordinary people.

“Life has been a rollercoaster of events for me. I have moved through different stages, taken up different responsibilities and learnt something from every experience,” she says.

Her corporate experience, entrepreneurial ventures and public service, she believes, have offered her a broader perspective on the needs of communities and the responsibilities of leadership.

Rebuilding after personal adversity

Behind the professional milestones lies a deeply personal chapter that has shaped Kirera’s outlook on life, motherhood and women’s empowerment.

The breakdown of her marriage left her raising three daughters on her own, forcing her to balance motherhood, personal healing and her professional ambitions.

“My marriage took a left turn and left me a single mother raising my three beautiful girls,” she says.

She describes the experience as a turning point that reinforced the importance of resilience, self-belief and economic independence.

For Kirera, rebuilding was not simply about moving on from a difficult relationship. It was about finding the strength to remain present for her children while continuing to pursue her dreams.

She believes women should be equipped with the financial independence and confidence to make decisions about their lives and futures.

Her experience has strengthened her conviction that setbacks should not permanently derail a woman’s ambitions.

She encourages women to invest in education, professional skills and entrepreneurial ventures that can provide financial security and independence.

Her three daughters remain among her greatest motivations as she embarks on the political journey.

The role of family

Through the different stages of her life, Kirera says the support and prayers of her parents have remained a constant source of strength.

Despite the professional positions she has held and the challenges she has overcome, she says her parents continue to regard her as their little girl.

“My parents have played a big role in my growing up. I love the fact that they still look at me as their little girl,” she says.

She attributes much of her resilience and achievements to the foundation her parents laid during her upbringing.

Coming from a humble background, she says their encouragement has helped her navigate difficult moments and remain focused on her ambitions.

For her, the relationship with her parents is a reminder that personal achievements and professional success are inseparable from the support systems that nurture individuals along the way.

Why she wants to represent Bonchari

Kirera’s decision to venture into elective politics is driven by what she describes as a desire to serve her community and ensure residents receive an equitable share of national development resources.

She hopes to draw on her experience in corporate management, entrepreneurship and public service to promote economic opportunities and improve livelihoods.

“I am looking forward to being elected as the Member of Parliament for Bonchari. My aspiration is motivated by the desire to serve my people and ensure that our community equally receives its share of the national cake in matters of development,” she says.

Her proposed development agenda places considerable emphasis on youth empowerment, women’s economic advancement, innovation and entrepreneurship.

She wants young people to look beyond the traditional expectation of securing salaried employment and explore opportunities to create businesses and livelihoods.

Kirera believes communities should nurture innovation and provide young people with the support needed to transform ideas into viable ventures.

She also sees agribusiness and value addition as important opportunities for women, particularly in communities where agriculture remains a major economic activity.

Her vision is to encourage women to move beyond the production of raw agricultural commodities and explore processing, packaging and marketing to improve their earnings.

She hopes to promote a community in which residents can create economic opportunities rather than depend entirely on formal employment.

Political mentors and lessons in leadership

Kirera says her political outlook has been influenced by leaders whose political journeys and approaches to governance she admires.

She identifies President William Ruto and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro as her political and governance mentors.

She also admires Kisii Governor Simba Arati, particularly his ability to mobilise people and establish political connections.

For her, political leadership is as much about relationships and mobilisation as it is about policies and development programmes.

She says her political experiences have reinforced the importance of loyalty, humility and maintaining relationships, even amid disagreements.

A call for peaceful politics

With the 2027 General Election approaching, Kirera is urging politicians and their supporters to avoid violence and intimidation.

She believes political competition should be driven by ideas, development priorities and the ability of candidates to articulate the needs of voters.

She argues that political differences should not become grounds for hostility or physical confrontation.

Kirera has also declared her support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, expressing confidence in the administration’s development agenda.

“I strongly support William Ruto’s re-election because we have a journey to Singapore to finish,” she says.

From scars to the ballot

Kirera’s bid for the Bonchari parliamentary seat represents another chapter in a journey that has taken her through corporate management, entrepreneurship, public service and personal adversity.

She is now seeking to translate that experience into elective leadership, offering voters a vision centred on youth innovation, women’s economic empowerment, agribusiness and value addition.

Her journey has been shaped by both professional opportunities and personal setbacks, but she says neither has diminished her desire to pursue leadership.

The ultimate decision rests with Bonchari voters.

For Kirera, however, the journey to the ballot is already a statement of determination — that personal setbacks need not define the limits of one’s ambition, and that rebuilding can sometimes become the foundation for a new beginning.