    BUSINESS

    Fuel Prices Drop by Sh2 in Latest Review 

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    Pump prices will from July 15, 2024 drop by up to Sh2 a litre, extending relief to consumers with the price cuts marking the eighth consecutive month of relief at the pump.

    Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority was to issue a comprehensive statement on the latest prices.

    A litre of diesel will retail at Sh170 in Nairobi from Sh173.1 while that of super petrol will go for Sh188 from Sh189.84 in Nairobi.

    The drop comes at the back of the shilling’s rally against the dollar ans global drop in prices of crude and refined fuel.

