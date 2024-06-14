Fuel Prices Drop by Up to Sh6 in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the fuel prices for the next 30 days.

The authority on Friday announced a decrease in prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene.

Prices for the three commodities decreased by Sh3 per litre, Sh6.08 per litre and Sh5.71 per litre, respectively.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” said EPRA.

As such, Super Petrol will retail at Sh189.84, Diesel at Sh173.10, and Kerosene at Sh163.05, in Nairobi.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decreases by Ksh3.00, Ksh6.08 and Ksh5.71 per litre respectively,” it added.

“In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh189.84, Ksh173.10 and Ksh163.05 effective midnight for the next 30 days.”

EPRA credited the decline to reduced landing costs and the stabilization of the shilling against the dollar.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.95 per cent from US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024 to US$750.95 per cubic metre in May 2024,” it said.

“Diesel decreased by 3.92 per cent from US$719.21 per cubic metre to US$690.99 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 6.84 per cent from US$728.97 per cubic metre to US$679.14 per cubic metre.”