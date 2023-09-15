Fuel Prices to Rise by Sh10 Until February – Moses Kuria Warns

Kenyans will experience more pain at the pump until February, Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industries Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has warned.

Taking to X on Friday, the CS said that fuel prices will be increasing by Sh10 for the next five months as the Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory.

“For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Sh10 every month till February,” he said.

Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh 10 every month till February — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) September 15, 2023

This comes hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) implemented revised fuel prices.

In Nairobi, petrol is retailing at Sh211.64, diesel at Sh200.99, and kerosene at Sh202.61.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per liter and kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per liter,” read part of Epra’s statement.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provision of the Finance Act 2023.”

Last month, the price of petrol, diesel, and kerosene in Nairobi were Sh194.68, Sh179.67, and Sh169.48, respectively.

