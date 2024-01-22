Gabriel Macht’s Net Worth

Gabriel Macht, the versatile American actor and producer, boasts a net worth of $8 million. This financial achievement is combined with the net worth of his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, whom he married in 2004. Macht is widely recognized for his compelling portrayal of Harvey Specter in the USA Network’s legal drama series “Suits” and has left an indelible mark on both the big and small screens.

Early Life

Born on January 22, 1972, in the Bronx, New York City, to Jewish parents Suzanne and Stephen, Macht’s early exposure to the world of acting shaped his future career. He moved to California with his family at the age of five and later attended Beverly Hills High School. Macht continued his educational journey at the Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts, earning his BFA in 1994. His acting prowess surfaced early when he took on a role at the age of eight in the 1980 dramedy “Why Would I Lie?”

Gabriel Macht Movies

Macht’s film career gained momentum with notable performances in films like “The Object of My Affection” and “The Adventures of Sebastian Cole” in 1998. His diverse roles ranged from romantic comedies like “Simply Irresistible” (1999) to portraying real-life figures like Frank James in “American Outlaws” (2001) and Navy Pilot Lieutenant Jeremy “Smoke” Stackhouse in “Behind Enemy Lines” (2001).

Macht’s filmography also includes impactful roles in “A Love Song for Bobby Long” (2004), “The Spirit” (2008), “Middle Men” (2009), and “Whiteout” (2009), showcasing his versatility and acting finesse.

Sex and the City

Macht ventured into television with appearances in series like “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Sex and the City,” and “Spin City.” In 2005, he starred in the BBC television film “Archangel.” However, his most significant television success came in 2011 with the commencement of “Suits.” Portraying the charismatic Harvey Specter, Macht became a central figure in the legal drama that garnered critical acclaim and ran for nine successful seasons.

Personal Life

In 2004, Gabriel Macht tied the knot with actress Jacinda Barrett. Barrett gained recognition in 1995 through MTV’s “The Real World” and later built a noteworthy career with roles in “Bloodline” and films like “Ladder 49” and “The Last Kiss.” The couple, happily married, shares the joy of parenthood with a daughter and a son.

Gabriel Macht Net Worth

Gabriel Macht net worth of $8 million not only reflects his financial prosperity but also mirrors his enduring influence on the entertainment industry.