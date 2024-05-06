Gabrielle Union Siblings: All About Kelly and Tracy

Gabrielle Union is a highly accomplished American actress known for her versatile performances in both film and television.

She began her acting career in the 1990s with appearances on TV sitcoms before landing supporting roles in popular teen films such as She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You.

However, her breakthrough role came in 2000 when she starred in the hit cheerleading comedy, Bring It On.

Beyond her acting, Union is a vocal advocate for women’s health, LGBTQ+ equality and combating violence against women.

She has authored several books, including memoirs and children’s literature.

Siblings

Gabrielle has two siblings.

Her older sister, Kelly Union, was raised in Nebraska and later moved to California with the family.

Kelly has at least one son named Torren, who is a talented football player.

Gabrielle’s younger sister, Tracy Union, maintains a low profile but has an Instagram account with over 22,000 followers.

Career

Union’s career has been a remarkable journey spanning over two decades, showcasing her versatility and talent in a wide range of roles that have resonated with audiences globally.

She began her acting career in the 1990s with appearances on television sitcoms before transitioning to supporting roles in popular teen films like She’s All That.

Union’s career has been marked by notable performances in various genres, including romantic comedies like The Brothers, dramas like Deliver Us from Eva, and action films like Bad Boys II.

She has also excelled in television, starring in series such as City of Angels, Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest.

Beyond acting, Union is an accomplished author, having penned memoirs and children’s books.

Also Read: Fiona Apple Siblings: A Story of Shared Passion and Individual Brilliance

Throughout her career, Union has not only entertained audiences but also used her platform to advocate for important causes such as women’s health, LGBTQ+ equality and violence against women.

Her impactful work has earned her accolades, including an NAACP Image Award and recognition as one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

Awards and recognitions

Union has received several awards and accolades throughout her career.

She has been recognized at the BET Awards, a prestigious event celebrating Black excellence in entertainment.

This recognition highlights her impact and talent within the industry.

In addition, Union has also made a significant philanthropic effort through her haircare brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

She awarded $75,000 in grants to Black women business owners, aiming to support Black women entrepreneurs who have historically faced barriers to capital and opportunities.

The grant recipients were selected through a competitive process, showcasing Union’s commitment to empowering and uplifting underrepresented voices in business.

Personal life

Union is married to retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.

Together, they have one daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade, born on November 7, 2018, via surrogate.

Additionally, he has three children from previous relationships, Zaire, Zaya and Xavier.

Zaire and Zaya were born to Dwyane’s first wife, Siohvaughn Funches, while Xavier was born in 2013 to Aja Metoyer.

Kaavia is the only child Union and Dwyane share together, and their blended family showcases their commitment to progressive parenting and supporting each other’s children.