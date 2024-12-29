Gachagua accuses state machineries of orchestrating teargas attack

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday attacked President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of desperation and failing to address the pressing needs of Kenyans.

Addressing the press at former Senator Cleophas Malala’s home before attending the finals of the Malala Cup, Gachagua condemned the use of teargas by police, attributing it to what he described as the government’s fear of losing favor with the public.

“A police officer threw teargas at us, but the meeting went on. Wananchi [ordinary citizens] protected the event, and nothing stopped us. Desperate people do desperate things, and this regime has nothing to offer the people of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

He said he will not be cowed by the actions by those behind the same.

Gachagua had to run for dear life on Saturday after a teargas canister was lobbed and went off a few metres from where he was seated together with other leaders.

The thanksgiving event for Shamata Ward MCA Gitau Njamba in Nyandarua was disrupted and quickly turned into a melee that left several injured and the police overpowered by an irate crowd.

He pointed to key issues such as rising abductions, the high cost of living, and poor economic management, accusing the government of being unable to provide solutions. “There are so many questions they cannot answer. Instead, they resort to desperate acts like trying to stop our meetings,” he added.

Gachagua also hinted at plans for a political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections. He revealed that he is in discussions with other leaders, including DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, to chart a path toward what he described as “responsible leadership.”

“Every leader has a responsibility to bring their people together. I am doing that, Eugene and others are doing the same. In the new year, we will have a conversation about creating a framework for responsible leadership. This is an ongoing process,” Gachagua stated.

DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa echoed similar sentiments, stating that several people have been abducted over social media posts critical of the government’s leadership.

Malala, declared that they are now in opposition, accusing Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of being sellouts.