Gachagua Asks Leaders to Forgive Each Other, Focus on Nation Building 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has beseeched leaders to forgive each other over political differences and focus on building the nation.

The Deputy President said the country will realise better development if leaders resolved political differences amicably and forgave each other.

Speaking on Tuesday during the burial service of Mama Dorcas Wangari Muhihu, the mother of Priesthood Church Bishop JJ Gitahi at Kaimbaga, Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County, Mr Gachagua said he had already showed the way by forgiving those who wronged him and asking for forgiveness from them.

“Let’s forgive and embrace each other and forge forward as a united nation. I have forgiven those who may have offended me and also sought forgiveness from those I may have hurt through harsh words. Those were matters of politics and we have already moved forward from that,” said the DP.

The DP also called on leaders engaging in hooliganism and sponsoring goons to hit out at their opponents to stop and amicably solve differences.

“This behaviour of violent politics; of throwing stones at opponents is backward and unacceptable. It is retrogressive to engage in violent acts to attempt to solve issues. We want people to resolve their differences peacefully,” urged Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua praised Bishop JJ Gitahi for being a true friend to the Deputy President and President William Ruto said he had welcomed and embraced them when everyone else disowned them previously before the last elections.

“During our difficult years, many friends ran away from us; our business partners disowned us, many churches disowned us, we were treated like people with Leprosy. But Bishop JJ welcomed us. We will cherish his friendship forever,” the DP said.

Leaders accompanying him welcomed the DP’s decision to ask for forgiveness from former first Lady Mama Ngina for dragging her in dirty politics in the last electioneering period, saying it showed great leadership and genuine interest in the good of the community.

“You are our leader in Mt Kenya. We don’t have another leader. Your efforts to unite us will not be in vain. As people of Nyandarua, we respect you as our leader and you have our full support. The fight against illicit brews has come at the right time. Our young men and women are now sober and asking for jobs instead of handouts,” said Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

They said they will support the DP’s efforts to unite the region and implement Government programmes to improve the lives of the people.

“We support you wholly in your bid for Mount Kenya Unity. As young political leaders, we have resolved to support you, follow your footsteps and advice,” said Nyandarua Senator John Methu.

Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah praised the Deputy President for his efforts to unite Mt Kenya region and for promoting progressive politics, saying other leaders across the country had a lot to learn from him.

“I am quite happy today to shake hands with the Deputy President for the first time. This is a respectable man, I have confirmed today. I’m inviting him to Mumias to meet my people of Wanga,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

EALA member Kanini Kega said what the DP has started is a welcome move to reconcile people and focus on a better nation.

“What you have started is a movement of seeking forgiveness and preaching reconciliation. You are a true leader and the leader of Mt Kenya region. Keep it there and do not be distracted,” said EALA member Kanini Kega.

Members of the clergy also welcomed the Deputy President’s clarion call of forgiveness saying it is the right thing to do.

“When forgiveness is sought from such a high position, blessings befall the Nation. Let us spread the message of forgiveness throughout the nation and there will be no animosity,” said Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre.