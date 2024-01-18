Gachagua Backtracks on Filing Petition Against Justice Esther Maina

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will no longer present his petition against High Court Justice Esther Maina.

The DP on Thursday said he will give dialogue a chance as suggested by President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome earlier in the week.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua notes the current national discourse on judicial transparency and application of Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya on the conduct of judges and other judicial officers,” he said.

“He welcomes the statement by Chief Justice Martha Koome inviting dialogue on the critical issue of accountability of the judiciary, which President William Ruto has embraced.”

Gachagua on Sunday said he would present a petition against the judge today (Thursday) at 2.15 PM.

Speaking in Iten, the second-in-command claimed the judge declared his “hard-earned wealth as proceeds of crime without giving me an opportunity to be heard”.

He claimed that the arm of government is corrupt and has failed to act on evidence presented to it.

“We would like to ask CJ Koome how many complaints have been filed against judicial officers, how many she has dealt with, and what is the timeline to conclude those petitions she has challenged us to give evidence”, Gachagua said.

On Monday, Koome said she had written to the president seeking to establish the genesis of his graft allegations against the judiciary.

“He might have received information because we have various machinery and agencies for collecting information and we would like to engage him so that he can give us that information,” she said.

“So we will be looking out for that dialogue, we have written and I believe that the President is going to give us an appointment.”

In response, the head of state said he was ready for talks involving the three arms of government on matters graft.

“Mimi nataka nimwambie madam Chief Justice mimi niko tayari kwa hayo mazungumzo,” Dr Ruto.

“Mkutano kati ya executive mimi nikiongoza, judiciary ikiongozwa na Chief Justice and legislature led by the Speakers. I am ready for the conversation on how we are going to deal with vested interests, incompetence and corruption.”