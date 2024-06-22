Gachagua Claims Leaders Close To Him Being Intimidated And Threatened

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said Friday leaders backing him in his Mt Kenya unity quest are being intimidated and coerced to drop their support.

Speaking at the Jesus Compassionate Ministries Church in Ruiru while in the company of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Gachagua maintained that his quest for a united Mt Kenya is unstoppable.

He maintained that his ‘One Man One Shilling One Vote’ Revenue sharing formula drive and the quest to unite Mt Kenya is unstoppable.

“The journey for uniting this region is complete. The ordinary wananchi, all of them are speaking one language.”

“Leaders who are with me in this journey are being intimidated and threatened that if you call for unity shall not get development or if you are seen with the DP things can be very bad…but those are normal things in politics,” he said.

“This journey is unstoppable…what is important is not the unity around here at the leaders; the most important unity ni ile ya raia. Am a person who listens to the ground.”

The deputy president called on other leaders including President William Ruto to unite his region.

“Everyone must unite his or her people.

Raila can unite his, president Ruto his and all others.”

The DP while in Ruiru got unlikely allies, with Kalonzo and Wamalwa backing his unity quest.

Gachagua’s allies who accompanied him in Ruiru, pushed for the Mt Kenya region to field a presidential candidate in 2027.

The DP has been leading the drive for unity in the region amid opposition from other people.