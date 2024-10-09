Gachagua Reacts After MPs Vote To Impeach Him

Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday took to social media to post Bible verses after Members of Parliament on Tuesday evening voted to hound him out of office by way of impeachment.

The DP’s first verse was from 1 Thessalonians 5:18, which states: “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

He went ahead to add another, from Jeremiah 30:19, that states: “From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honor, and they will not be disdained.”

Gachagua, who will now face the Senate to defend himself against the impeachment push, further simply added: “It is well.”In a historic vote held on Tuesday evening, 282 MPs voted in support of the impeachment motion against Gachagua; 44 legislators voted against it while one legislator abstained.

The Special Motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, outlined 11 charges against the Deputy President, including gross violation of the Constitution, undermining the President and the Cabinet, undermining devolution, and compromising judicial independence by publicly attacking a judge.

Additional accusations included making inciteful statements, committing economic crimes, spreading false, malicious, divisive, and inciteful remarks, publicly insubordinating the President, and persistently bullying State and public officers.

Before the vote, the Deputy President appeared before the National Assembly where he defended himself against the allegations for about two hours, stating that the motion to kick him out of office is purely political and lacks sufficient grounds to warrant his impeachment.