Gachagua to Seek Dialogue with Uhuru to Unite Mt Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday revealed that he is pursuing retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for dialogue in a bid to unite Mt Kenya ahead of 2027 General Election.

He said he has resolved to heal the community of the 2022 General Election rivalry that saw Kenyatta suffer defeat in the scramble for Mt Kenya political soul to President William Ruto.

“Mr Kenyatta was fronting Mr Raila Odinga for the presidency and he lost. We have now decided to embrace him as our respectable son and statesman despite everything,” Gachagua said.

“As Mt Kenya leaders we have agreed not to be fighting him and I am planning to hold talks with him. I have ordered everyone to respect him and he is also doing good to keep his peace”.

Gachagua has in the past been disparaging Kenyatta demeaning him in the region. He often prided as the kingpin of the region.

His sentiments have come true to Kenyatta’s remarks that they will look for him.

About Moses Kuria who has been notorious for hurling unprintable epithets against Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Gachagua said it will be remedied.

The rift in the leadership of the Mt Kenya region widened during an incident when thugs raided the Kenyatta family’s Northlands ranch in Ruiru, cutting down trees and stealing more tens of sheep.

No arrest has been made so far and all indications are those who planned the raid are in government.

It happened when president William Ruto was out of the country and Gachagua was in charge.

“I am the one who talked to the president to give Kuria work in the cabinet. I will talk to him (Kuria) to cease being the bad boy he is. I will panel beat him to conform to the demands of the civil. I will tune his tongue to sound nice in talk,” Gachagua said.

“I am at this moment the father of Mt Kenya nation. I will bring back on fold the 13 per cent that moved with Azimio. We will be united by 2027”.

He said Mt Kenya unity bid has been necessitated by the looming political danger to visit if the region disintegrates.

“I will be sponsoring a golf tournament in Nyeri on October 21, 2023 bringing together our tycoons to raise substance abuse rehabilitation kitty for Mt Kenya addicts so that they can be reclaimed to procreate and boost our numbers. It is part of unity talks that I am holding across the region,” he said.

“I will remain loyal to President William Ruto. I will submit myself to him and we will soldier on these remaining years towards 2027 and God willing come back together to the voters to together seek a second term”.

He said he is aware that agricultural reforms are the only route to consolidate Mt Kenya voters if commodity prices of produce such as coffee improve.

“I know especially coffee farmers are complaining and we need them in this unity bid. They should relax. I’m pooling Sh6 billion from New KPCU, treasury and Cooperative bank to first buy off their coffee as we restructure the value chain. The brokers we are fighting have blocked coffee sales,” he explained.

He added that “as early as next week the deal shall be done and we will get a coffee warehouse and KPCU office in Dubai as we wrench off the value chain control from brokers”.

“I am not all that clever but I’m not entirely stupid…I know what I am doing in the coffee sector and soon we will meet with the American baron who buys off our coffee from local brokers”.

He added that “even as I pursue national coffee good, I am also seeking a Chinese coffee buyer for our Nyeri home county farmers”.

