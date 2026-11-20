Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has received Gilgil MP Martha Wangari and all members of the Nyandarua County Assembly into his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), in a boost to the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua welcomed Wangari to the party on Friday, November 20, at his Wamunyoro residence.

Wangari, who is also a member of the National Assembly Speaker’s Panel, becomes the latest MP to join DCP as the party seeks to expand its political influence ahead of the next election.

Gachagua said the Gilgil legislator had received a mandate from her constituents to join the party and participate in what he described as a movement seeking to shape the formation of the Sixth Administration.

“The people are supreme; she has listened to them and acted on their wishes,” Gachagua said.

He assured Wangari that the party would conduct free and fair nominations and encouraged her to strengthen her grassroots support ahead of the primaries scheduled for March 2027.

“I assured Hon. Martha that our nominations will be free and fair, and encouraged her to strengthen her grassroots support ahead of the nominations in March next year,” he said.

Wangari joins other female lawmakers in DCP, including Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina.

In another political development, Gachagua announced that all members of the Nyandarua County Assembly had joined DCP, effectively giving the party the support of the entire county assembly.

“Nyandarua County Assembly is now fully Green. We are leaving nothing to chance,” he said.

Gachagua said he had assured the MCAs that the party would conduct free and fair nominations in March 2027.

He also urged them to intensify grassroots mobilisation and recruit more members, noting that the party’s membership register would be used during the primaries.

“I have assured the MCAs of free and fair nominations in March next year, and urged them to embark on massive registration of members, as the party membership register will be used for the party primaries,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua also received Erastus Gitahi, a parliamentary aspirant for Kangema Constituency, into the party.