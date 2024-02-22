Gakuyo to Know Fate on Friday in Sh1.3 Billion Fraud Case

A court will Friday, February 23 morning rule if it will detain televangelist David Ngari Gakuyo for four days pending further probe into allegations of embezzling Sh1.3 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

After hearing arguments on if the businessman should be detained or not, the magistrate ruled he will announce the decision Friday February 23 at 11 on whether he will be detained or released on bail.

In the meantime, he will be detained at Muthaiga police station.

Police asked the court to grant them four days to detain Gakuyo pending investigations into him and companies associated with him.

The companies include Ekeza Sacco Society Limited, Gakuyo Real Estate and Gakuyo Investors Club.

In an application filed at the Milimani Law courts on Thursday February 22, the DCI said they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money by false pretenses, stealing and money laundering involving over Sh1.3 billion.

Gakuya was arrested at JKIA on 21 February while headed to Zambia.

DCI officer Bernard Gikandi said the investigations are at an advanced stages.

“We are likely to have him charged in several cases including over 50,000 victims spread all over the country,” said the officer.

They want the court to issue an order and have him detained at Muthaiga police station for four days pending further probe into the matter.

Police cited the public outcry from his victims and other affected persons over the funds lost or allegedly stolen by Gakuya and companies associated with him.

Police said Gakuya is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations including contacting critical witnesses and concealing material documents necessary and relevant to the probe.

The court heard that the investigations commenced early 2019 and at the time they were investigating reported allegations of conspiracy to defraud.

During cross examination by defence counsel Njiru Ndegwa, the investigation officer told the court that Gakuyo was aware of the investigations and that he had not interfered with investigations thus far.

The defence on their part asked the court to free Gakuyo on bail alleging that there is no evidence tendered before the court to prove that he is capable or has committed the said offense.

“I urge you to uphold our client’s rights and release him on bail pending charge,” Ndegwa told the court.

He further told the court that Gakuyo has a permanent place of abode known by the Investigation officer.

“Our client can abide by any condition that shall be placed by this court. We will appear as and when required by this court.”

Court will on February 23, rule on whether it will detain or release the televangelist.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had given the green light to charge the businessman with the charge over allegations of embezzling over Sh1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

The case is among 12 that the DCI had opened in relation to the transactions that Gakuyo had with some locals in Kiambu.

The DCI had 12 files each with 25 complaints.

But only one file came back with a consent to charge him and that is why he was held, officials said.

This prompted police move to arrest him.