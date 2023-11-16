Prominent Garissa Businessman Arrested in Al Shabaab Probe

A prominent businessman based in Garissa was Wednesday arrested in a dramatic operation at the Tana River Bridge.

Abdinasir Yusuf Mohamed is the owner of the Aljazeera Hospital in Garissa Town, which is popular among many in the area.

He was detained in ongoing probe into claims the hospital is providing medical supplies to Somalia’s al Shabaab terror group.

He has denied the claims.

Police said he was driving his four-wheel drive car and had arrived at the bridge which usually a major check point when he was stopped at about midday.

According to police, when asked to get out he refused and locked his car, which prompted a confrontation that lasted over 30 minutes.

Police said they used what they called reasonable force to remove him from the car.

The team from anti terror police unit had to break into the car to get the businessman and drove with him to Garissa police station.

He later complained of pain on his left hip which forced his admission to Garissa General Hospital at about 7 pm.

He was later given a police bond and ordered to return to the station for further grilling over the claims.

This comes amid ongoing operations on terrorism in the country which has led to arrest of dozens of suspets.

The suspects have been linked to the Somalia terror group.

For instance, up to ten people are in custody over claims they facilitated the importation of a drone for the terror group. The drone had originated China and taken to South Africa before it was driven to the Lungalunga border and later to Garissa border.

Police say they are investigating several people over the claims of terrorism and want the public to support the operations. The team says they have thwarted dozens of planned terror activities in the country.