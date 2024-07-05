fbpx
    NET WORTH

    Gary Burghoff Net Worth

    Gary Burghoff net worth

    Gary Burghoff, an American actor, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Burghoff is best known for his portrayal of Radar in the film “MASH,” a role he reprised in the iconic television series of the same name. Additionally, he is renowned for his performance as Charlie Brown in the original Broadway musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Beyond his acting career, Burghoff was a familiar face on the game show “Match Game,” appearing in over 140 episodes between 1974 and 1975.

    Early Life

    Gary Rich Burghoff was born on May 24, 1943, in Bristol, Connecticut. He moved to Clinton, Connecticut, during his early years and later settled in Delavan, Wisconsin. Burghoff displayed artistic talent from a young age, studying tap dance and drumming. He honed his acting skills with the Belfry Players in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, before receiving professional training at HB Studio in New York City.

    Gary Burghoff Career

    Burghoff’s career began on stage in 1967 when he played Charlie Brown in the Off-Broadway production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Following a semi-successful stint as a drummer, he was cast in the 1970 film “MASH.” He was the only actor to reprise his role from the film in the television series, which became one of the most celebrated TV shows ever. His portrayal of Radar earned him six Emmy nominations, with a win in 1977.

    After leaving “MASH” in 1979, Burghoff appeared on various game shows such as “Match Game,” “Liar’s Club,” and “Showoffs.” He also acted in films like “B.S. I Love You” and “Daniel’s Lot” and made guest appearances on shows like “The Love Boat” and “Ellery Queen.”

    Medical Issues

    Burghoff was born with brachydactyly caused by Poland syndrome, which resulted in three of his fingers being significantly smaller. This condition makes his accomplishments as a drummer particularly notable.

    Other Ventures

    Apart from acting, Burghoff is passionate about music and the arts. He has worked as a professional jazz drummer and showcased his drumming skills in several episodes of “MASH.” He is also a wildlife painter.

    Additionally, Burghoff is an inventor. He developed a fishing tackle device called “Chum Magic,” which attracts fish to boats, and he holds two patents for this product. He also invented a special toilet seat handle and a new type of fishing pole. Burghoff is a philatelist, studying and collecting stamps.

    Brand Endorsements

    Burghoff has endorsed several brands over the years, appearing in ads for BP gasoline, IBM computers, and PriceRadar.com.

    Gary Burghoff MAS*H Salary

    Burghoff left “MAS*H” in 1979 due to burnout, despite Warner Bros. offering him a $4 million contract to stay—equivalent to approximately $15 million today. Even if he had accepted, he would not have been the highest-earning star on the show; that title belonged to Alan Alda, who earned $5.6 million per season. Carroll O’Connor also earned more, with a salary of $4.8 million per season for “Archie Bunker’s Place.”

    Relationships

    Burghoff married Janey Gayle in 1971, and they had one child together before divorcing in 1979. He later married Elisabeth Bostrom, with whom he had two more children. The couple divorced in 2005.

    Gary Burghoff Net Worth

    Gary Burghoff net worth of $6 million reflects his successful and diverse career in entertainment, from stage and screen performances to his ventures as an inventor and artist.

     

