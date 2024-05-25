Gary Oldman Sibling: All About Laila Morse

Gary Oldman, born on March 21, 1958, in London, is an English actor known for his versatile roles.

His career spans from portraying Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy to Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, earning him an Academy Award.

Oldman’s filmography includes diverse characters like Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK and Sirius Black in Harry Potter.

Beyond acting, he directed Nil by Mouth and has a keen interest in music, being a proficient pianist.

Oldman’s dynamic performances have solidified him as a respected and acclaimed figure in the film industry.

Sibling

Oldman’s only sibling is his older sister, Laila Morse.

Laila, known for her role as Mo Harris in the British soap opera EastEnders, is 13 years older than Gary Oldman.

The two actors were raised by mixed-race parents, their father, Leonard, was English and Scottish, while their mother, Cheriton, was Irish.

Despite their age gap and different career paths, Oldman and Laila share a close bond as siblings.

The revelation of their relation has surprised many fans who were unaware of this connection between the acclaimed Hollywood actor and the popular British soap star.

Career

Oldman has had a prolific and acclaimed acting career spanning over four decades.

He began his career in the theater in the late 1970s, starring in plays like Thark, Cabaret, and Romeo and Juliet. Oldman made his film debut in 1982’s Remembrance.

He rose to prominence in British cinema in the mid-1980s with his portrayals of Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy and Joe Orton in Prick Up Your Ears.

Oldman continued to take on diverse roles throughout the 1990s, including Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK, Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Norman Stansfield in Léon: The Professional.

In the 2000s, he starred as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films and Commissioner James Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Oldman earned his first Oscar nomination for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in 2011.

His most recent acclaimed performance was as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, for which he won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actor.

Throughout his career, Oldman has been praised for his versatility, intensity, and ability to fully inhabit diverse characters.

Awards and recognitions

Oldman has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career.

In 2018 alone, he garnered significant recognition, winning major awards from prestigious institutions like the Academy Awards, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Screen Actors Guild, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globes.

Notably, his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour earned him critical acclaim and accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Oldman’s versatility and intense acting style have solidified his position as a highly respected and celebrated actor in the industry, with a wide array of honors spanning film festivals, major associations and film critic awards.

Personal life

Oldman has been married five times.

His wives include Lesley Manville (m. 1987–1990), Uma Thurman (m. 1990–1992), Donya Fiorentino (m. 1997–2001), Alexandra Edenborough (m. 2008–2015) and Gisele Schmidt (m. 2017–present).

Oldman has three children. With Lesley Manville, he has a son named Alfie. With Donya Fiorentino, he has two sons, Gulliver (born 1997) and Charlie (born 1999).