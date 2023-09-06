Rock Icon Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ Singer dies aged 80

The music world mourns the loss of Gary Wright, the legendary musician renowned for his timeless rock anthem “Dream Weaver.”

On Monday, the acclaimed artist peacefully departed after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. His passing occurred in the comfort of his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, as confirmed by his son, Justin Wright.

Gary Wright’s enduring classic “Dream Weaver” resonated with countless fans and solidified his place in music history.

Justin Wright disclosed that his father’s struggle began around five years ago when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a condition that progressively impacted his mobility and communication abilities. Tragically, Lewy body dementia followed suit, further challenging the beloved musician.

Caregivers who provided unwavering support to Wright reached a consensus that his last weeks were approaching as he grappled with diminishing vital functions. The news of his passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, including longtime friend and collaborator Stephen Bishop.

Stephen Bishop, a close friend and collaborator, shared heartfelt sentiments with fans as he commemorated the life of Gary Wright.

“The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley. Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable,” he conveyed.

Bishop continued, “His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Gary Wright’s illustrious career spanned several decades, encompassing musical contributions from 1967 to 2008.

Throughout his journey, he collaborated with iconic artists, including George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Among his unforgettable hits, “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive” stand as timeless rock ballads that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

