Ex-Harambee Stars Player Gattuso Charged with Murder

Former Harambee Stars player Collins Okoth Ougo alias Gattuso alongside his co-accused Sylvia Aoko were Friday charged with the murder of a minor in Lucky Summer Estate, Ruaraka, in Nairobi.

Okoth, a renowned ex-Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars midfielder and his co-accused Sylvia Aoko Odhiambo denied murder charges before Justice Esther Nyambura Maina.

The two accused persons allegedly murdered a three -year-old baby Scovian Maya on the night of April 21 and 22, 2024 at around 0100 hours.

Prosecuting counsel, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gachuhi, opposed the release of the accused on bond.

The court directed the prosecution to file an affidavit opposing bail within three days, with the defense to respond.

The matter will be mentioned on 25th September 2024.