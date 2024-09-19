Gavin And Stacey Cast Bids Farewell To Barry As Filming Wraps For Final Episode

The cast of Gavin and Stacey has officially said goodbye to Barry as they completed filming for the much-anticipated final episode of the hit BBC comedy series.

Fans gathered in the Vale of Glamorgan town to catch a glimpse of the action as the cast wrapped up filming, despite the unpredictable weather. The series finale is set to air on Christmas Day.

Stars of the show, including co-writers Ruth Jones and James Corden, along with Welsh favourites Joanna Page and Rob Brydon, spent time with local fans but remained tight-lipped about the plot.

The grand finale will mark the end of a five-year wait for new material from the beloved show, which last aired in 2019 and ended on a cliffhanger.

Over the years, many of the show’s scenes, even those set in England, have been filmed in South Wales.

Iconic locations include Nessa’s slots and Marco’s café in Barry Island, the former Oceana nightclub in Cardiff, Pam and Mick’s house in Dinas Powys, and Dave’s caravan in Rhoose.

The cast confirmed that filming on Barry’s Trinity Street has now ended, and they will be moving to other locations to complete the final episode.

As filming wrapped, the cast emerged to thank fans for their support.

“You haven’t seen anything because we’ve been indoors, which shows you’re true committed fans of the show, and we hope you won’t be disappointed on Christmas Day, when all will be revealed,” said Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa.

“This is our farewell to Barry and Trinity Street – it’s been a fantastic 17 years.”

James Corden added: “Thank you very much to everyone, we’ll see you soon.”