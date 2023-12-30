Gayle King’s Her Net Worth And Career Milestones

Gayle King Net Worth: Gayle King, a prominent American journalist, author, and magazine editor, boasts a net worth of $40 million, attesting to her extensive career in the media industry. As co-host of “CBS This Morning” and editor for “O, The Oprah Magazine,” King has left an indelible mark on journalism and broadcasting.

Early Life

Born on December 28, 1954, in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Gayle King’s childhood was shaped by a family that traversed the globe due to her father’s military service. Her academic journey led her to the University of Maryland, where she graduated in 1976 with a double degree in psychology and sociology. The foundations of her media career were laid during her college days when she worked at WTOP-TV.

Gayle King CBS Salary

Gayle King’s journey at CBS has been marked by significant financial milestones. Between 2014 and 2019, her annual salary stood at $5.5 million, totaling approximately $30 million in gross earnings during that period. In May 2019, she renegotiated her contract, securing a new deal worth a minimum of $11 million per year, reflecting both her professional acclaim and financial prowess.

Gayle King Career

Gayle’s career gained traction as a production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, followed by roles as a general-assignment reporter and weekend anchor for WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

In 1981, she joined WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, serving as a news anchor for an impressive 18 years. During this period, she became a special correspondent for “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” making 141 appearances over its 25-season run.

Host, Editor, and Advocate

Gayle King’s multifaceted career includes hosting roles such as “Cover to Cover” and three iterations of “The Gayle King Show.” Her editorial prowess shines as an editor for “O, The Oprah Magazine” since 1999. Notable interviews, including the 2019 R. Kelly interview, showcase her composure and journalistic finesse. Beyond her professional endeavors, King has been a vocal advocate for transparency, urging CBS to address sexual harassment allegations.

Personal Life

In 1982, Gayle married attorney Bill Bumpus, with whom she shares two children, Kirby and William Jr. The marriage ended in 1993. Gayle’s enduring friendship with Oprah Winfrey, dating back to their days at WJZ-TV in 1976, has been a cornerstone of her personal and professional life. Their camaraderie was celebrated when Oprah presented Gayle with the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame award in 2018.

Gayle King Awards

Gayle King’s journalistic excellence has earned her prestigious accolades, including three Emmys. Recognition for her outstanding contributions extends to awards such as the Gracie Award for Outstanding Radio Talk Show in 2008 and the Matrix Award in 2010. Her influence garnered a spot on “Time” magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2019.

