Gemma Arterton Siblings: Meet Hannah Arterton

Gemma Christina Arterton, born on February 2, 1986, in Gravesend, Kent, is an accomplished English actress.

She gained fame with her debut in St Trinian’s and became widely recognized as a Bond girl in Quantum of Solace.

Arterton has starred in various films, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and The King’s Man.

She is also noted for her stage performances and has received multiple awards, including an Empire Award for Best Newcomer.

Siblings

Gemma has a younger sister named Hannah Arterton, born on January 26, 1989.

Both sisters grew up in Gravesend, Kent, and pursued careers in acting.

Gemma is well-known for her roles in films like Quantum of Solace and Prince of Persia, while Hannah has appeared in productions such as Walking on Sunshine and The Five.

Career

Arterton began her career in 2007 with her film debut in St Trinian’s, a comedy centered around a chaotic girls’ school.

Her performance in this film garnered attention and set the stage for her future roles.

In 2008, she gained international recognition when she was cast as Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace.

Arterton’s filmography includes several notable projects.

In Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in this action-adventure film based on the popular video game.

Her portrayal of Princess Tamina was well-received, contributing to the film’s box office success.

In the gothic horror film Byzantium, she played Clara, a vampire who forms a bond with her daughter, showcasing her ability to tackle complex roles.

Also Read: Jimmy Tatro Siblings: All About Julia Tatro

Additionally, she appeared in the thriller The Disappearance of Alice Creed, where she played a kidnapped woman in a tense and gripping narrative.

In recent years, Arterton has continued to take on diverse roles.

She starred in The King’s Man, a prequel to the Kingsman series, portraying Polly, a key character in this action-packed exploration of the origins of the Kingsman organization.

In The Escape, she played a woman struggling with her identity and marriage, further demonstrating her range as an actress capable of handling complex emotional narratives.

Beyond film, Arterton is also an accomplished stage actress.

She has appeared in various theatrical productions that highlight her versatility.

Notably, she received critical acclaim for her performance in The Duchess of Malfi at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Additionally, she starred as Rita O’Grady in the musical adaptation of Made in Dagenham, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Awards and accolades

Arterton won the Empire Award for Best Newcomer in 2009 for her role in Quantum of Solace, which marked a significant milestone in her career.

Additionally, she has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including BAFTA’s Rising Star Award in 2011 and multiple British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for her performances in The Girl with All the Gifts and The Escape.

Her accolades also include the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Award for acting in and producing The Escape.

Arterton has received nominations for the Olivier Awards for her work in theater, specifically for her performances in Made in Dagenham and Nell Gwynn.