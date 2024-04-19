Gen Ogolla Wanted to be Buried in 72 Hours, to be Interred on April 21 in Siaya

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla will be buried at his Ng’iya, Alego Usonga, home on April 21.

His family made the announcement. Gen Ogolla had left a will that he be buried within 72 hours of his death.

His family said they would honour his will and bury him in Siaya County. The military had been informed of the will and is working within the timelines to ensure it is honoured, officials said.

His daughter who works in the US was on the way to Kenya on Friday to attend the burial.

The event has been taken over by the state. This is because he died in office.

The bodies of Gen Ogolla and nine other military officers and service men were flown to Nairobi on Thursday night. This was hours after a chopper they were flying in crashed killing them.

The bodies were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s Embakasi military hangar where a prayer service was held.

They were then driven in ambulances to Forces Memorial Hospital for preservation past midnight.

On Friday, two families of those who died visited the mortuary for identification and possible burial as per Islam rites. The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

A team of experts flew to the scene on Friday to commence the probe, officials said.

Gen Ogolla and nine other military officers and servicemen died in a helicopter crash on Thursday April 18 in Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Together with him in the crash were eleven other military personnel, nine who also passed on and two survivors.

Among the dead were Brig Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

The CDF, onboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, had left Nairobi Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, and to inspect the ongoing school renovations works in Chesitet Primary School, Cheptulel Boys High School, Chepoton Primary School, Ksaa Primary School and Sablimoi Primary School.

President William Ruto said the CDF had been briefed on the security situation by a multi-agency team stationed at Chesitet in Baringo County, after which he proceeded to the Kainuk Forward Operating Base in Turkana County, where he addressed troops, commending them for their resilience and operational successes.

President William Ruto said the CDF and his entourage departed from Kainuk to Chesegon, West Pokot County, where he launched the rehabilitation of Cheptulel Boys High School.

He then departed Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. This is a moment of great sadness for myself, as the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Defence Forces fraternity and the nation at large. Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals, gallant officers, service men and woman.”

Ruto said the Kenya Air Force has constituted and dispatched an air investigations team, to establish the cause of the air crash.

In honour of the life and the distinguished military career of the fallen general, who lost his life not just while in office, but in active military duty, the nation will observe a period of three days of mourning commencing April 19, 2024.

During this time of national mourning, the Kenyan flag, the Kenya Defence Forces Flag, and the Eastern Africa community flag shall fly at half-mast in the Republic of Kenya and Kenya missions abroad.