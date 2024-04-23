Gen Ogolla’s Memorial Service Postponed

Questions have been raised after the memorial service for the late Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla, which was scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, was postponed.

The KDF, in a joint statement with the late Gen Ogolla’s family, said a new date for the memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

The statement did not immediately explain why the ceremony had been postponed.

The statement said the family had received overwhelming support and attendance at the Sunday state funeral.

“We have been reflecting on his immense influence and the far-reaching impact he had as a military General, a patriot, a national leader, a Christian and as a family man.”

“In his memory may we cherish the virtues and attributes we learnt from his life and be grateful to the Almighty Lord for the privilege to interact with him and to bear witness to his way of life,” read the statement.

It is not clear what prompted the new developments.

Gen Ogolla was buried at his home in Ng’iya, Siaya County, on Sunday, April afternoon.

He was buried some minutes before 4 p.m. without a coffin with only a piece of cloth covering his body as per his wish.

The final ceremony was attended only by family members, friends, members of the military, as well as current and former government officials.

Gen Ogolla was accorded a 19-gun salute similar to the late former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi.

Mourners observed a minute of silence in honour of the departed Kenya Defence Forces boss.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachael Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale were among the government officials who laid wreaths at Ogolla’s gravesite.

The military chief died Thursday afternoon in a helicopter crash alongside nine other officers in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Ogolla had directed that he be buried within 72 hours of his death.

The 62-year-old is survived by his widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng’ Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla.

Gen Ogolla and nine other military officers and servicemen died in a helicopter crash on Thursday, April 18 in the Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Together with him in the crash were eleven other military personnel, nine who also passed on and two survivors. Among the dead were Brig Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira. The CDF, onboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, had left Nairobi Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu.