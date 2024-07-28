Gen Z Party Names Rejected By Registrar Of Political Parties

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) rejected an application to register 10 names of Gen Z political parties citing a lack of inclusivity.

The registrar Ann Nderitu said the application is in violation of Article 91 (1) (a) (e) of the Constitution hence cannot be approved.

Chapter 91 of the Constitution cites that a political party must have, (a), “a national character as prescribed by an Act of Parliament” and (e), “respect the right of all persons to participate in the political process, including minorities and marginalised groups”.

One Simon Maina Mwangi had sought to reserve 10 names of political parties.

They include Gen-Z Movement, Gen-Z National Movement, Gen Z Alliance Movement, Gen-Z Democratic Movement, Gen-Z People’s Alliance, Gen Z United Movement, Gen-Z People’s Movement, Gen-Z Political Party, Gen Z Democratic Party and Gen-Z Alliance Party.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed before the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal seeking to compel Nderitu to register “The Gen Z Party” as an official political entity.

James Ogega made the application after the Registrar of Political Parties rejected his request to reserve and register the name, as stipulated by Section 4B of the Political Parties Act, despite having paid the requisite fees.

“Three weeks after (making the application), the appellant received a call on July 16, 2024, by an officer of the Respondent that there was a letter from the Registrar of Political Parties for his collection,” reads official court documents.

There have been protests against the government led by the Gen Z against among others poor governance.

The protests were initially peaceful before goons invaded and started to loot property.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with president William Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiraled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.