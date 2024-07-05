George Conway Net Worth

George Conway, an American attorney, has a net worth of $20 million. During his marriage to Kellyanne Conway, their combined net worth was estimated to exceed $44 million, according to various financial disclosures. The couple was married from 2001 to 2023.

Early Life

George Conway III was born on September 2, 1963, in Boston, Massachusetts. His mother was a Filipino organic chemist, and his father worked for the defense contractor Raytheon. Conway attended Marlborough High School and later graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with a degree in biochemistry in 1984. He then attended Yale Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1987. At Yale, Conway was an editor of the Yale Law Journal and the president of the school’s chapter of the Federalist Society.

Financial Details

A financial disclosure in April 2017 revealed that Kellyanne Conway earned approximately $900,000 in 2016. The same disclosure estimated that the couple’s assets ranged between $11 million and $44 million.

Real Estate

George and Kellyanne Conway lived in a Trump Tower condo in New York City from 2001 to 2008, during which time Kellyanne served on the Trump Tower condo co-op board. In February 2017, they purchased a mansion in Washington, D.C., for just under $8 million. Additionally, they own a $6 million home in Alpine, New Jersey, which is known for being one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States.

Legal Career

After graduating from Yale, Conway clerked for Judge Ralph Winter Jr. of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He then joined the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in New York City and became a partner in 1994. Conway’s practice focused on litigation involving securities, contracts, antitrust, and mergers and acquisitions. Notably, he represented Paula Jones in her sexual harassment lawsuit against President Bill Clinton.

In 2010, Conway successfully argued the securities case Morrison v. National Australia Bank before the US Supreme Court, winning with an 8-0 vote. The case involved the extraterritorial effect of US securities legislation.

Anti-Trump Activism

Despite his wife’s role in the Trump administration, George Conway emerged as a vocal critic of President Trump. In 2018, he co-wrote an op-ed in the New York Times questioning the constitutionality of Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. Conway also organized a group called Checks and Balances, which aimed to encourage conservative and libertarian attorneys to speak out against the Trump administration’s wrongdoings.

In late 2019, Conway co-founded the Lincoln Project, a PAC dedicated to preventing Trump’s reelection in 2020 and opposing incumbent Republican candidates loyal to Trump. The Lincoln Project endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020. Conway took a leave from the group in 2020 to focus on his family, coinciding with his wife’s departure from the White House. In 2021, he called for the Lincoln Project’s shutdown due to misconduct by one of its founders, though the group continued its efforts into 2023 and 2024. In 2024, Conway donated $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund to support Biden’s reelection.

Personal Life

George Conway dated conservative media personality Laura Ingraham in the late 1990s before marrying political consultant Kellyanne Fitzpatrick in 2001. They have four children and lived in Alpine, New Jersey, before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2017 when Kellyanne became a senior counselor to President Trump. The Conways announced their divorce in 2023.

