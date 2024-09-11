George Michael’s Net Worth

At the time of his death in 2016, English singer, songwriter, and producer George Michael had an estimated net worth of $200 million. Known for his unique voice, chart-topping hits, and philanthropic efforts, Michael was one of the most successful and influential musicians of his time. He rose to fame in the 1980s as part of the iconic duo Wham! and later became a global sensation as a solo artist.

George Michael Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth June 25, 1963 Place of Birth London Nationality American Died Dec 25, 2016 (53 Years Old) Profession Singer, Songwriter, and Producer

Early Life

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, in London, George Michael was the son of a Greek Cypriot restaurateur and an English dancer. Growing up in the city, he developed a passion for music and formed a close bond with Andrew Ridgeley while attending Bushey Meads School. The two shared a love for music and later formed the band Wham! in 1981.

Wham! achieved massive success with hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper,” propelling Michael into the international spotlight. After the band’s split in 1986, Michael launched a solo career that brought him even greater fame.

Career

Michael’s debut solo album Faith (1987) became an instant classic, featuring hits such as “Faith,” “Father Figure,” and “I Want Your Sex.” Despite some controversy over the suggestive nature of his lyrics, Michael became a pop music icon. His debut solo album sold over 25 million copies, and over the course of his career, he sold more than 115 million records worldwide.

Michael’s follow-up albums, including Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (1990) and Older (1996), further solidified his status as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His songs often touched on themes of love, social justice, and personal struggles, making him a beloved figure in the music world.

Personal Struggles

While Michael’s professional career flourished, his personal life was marked by several legal issues and struggles with substance abuse. Over the years, he was arrested multiple times on charges related to drug possession and public indecency. One of his most notable arrests occurred in 1998 when he was caught in a public restroom in Beverly Hills in a sting operation. Despite the legal troubles, Michael continued to perform and release music, often addressing his personal challenges openly.

George Michael Relationships

Michael had a few significant relationships throughout his life, including with Chinese-American makeup artist Kathy Jeung and Brazilian designer Anselmo Feleppa. His song “Jesus to a Child” was a heartfelt tribute to Feleppa, who passed away from AIDS-related complications in 1993. Michael also had a long-term relationship with Kenny Goss, and later, Australian hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, who found Michael’s body after he passed away from heart failure on Christmas Day in 2016.

Real Estate

At the time of his death, Michael owned several luxury properties, including a $12 million mansion in north London and a 16th-century cottage in Oxfordshire. His estate, including the properties, was left to his family, with his sister Melanie inheriting much of his wealth.

George Michael Net Worth 2016

George Michael net worth was $200 million.