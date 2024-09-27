George Pickens Siblings: Get to Know Chris Humes

George Pickens is an American professional football wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Georgia, where he was a standout player before being drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his college career, Pickens recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his first two NFL seasons, he has shown significant potential, finishing the 2023 season with 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Siblings

George has one sibling, a younger brother named Chris Humes.

Chris played college football at Arkansas State University.

His time there allowed him to develop his skills as a player and gain valuable experience on the field.

Although he may not have the same level of recognition as George, he is dedicated to improving and making a name for himself in the sport.

College career

Pickens began his college football career at the University of Georgia, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

In his freshman year, he quickly established himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football.

Playing in 12 games and starting in 10, Pickens recorded 49 receptions for 727 yards and 8 touchdowns.

His ability to make contested catches and stretch the field made him a favorite target for Georgia’s quarterbacks.

One of his standout performances came against LSU, where he caught 4 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his potential early on.

In his sophomore year, Pickens continued to develop as a player, finishing the season with 36 receptions for 513 yards and 6 touchdowns despite facing injury setbacks that limited his effectiveness.

However, he still managed to demonstrate his talent during crucial games.

The following year, in 2021, Pickens suffered a torn ACL during spring practice, which sidelined him for most of the season.

His remarkable recovery allowed him to return in time for the College Football Playoff.

In the National Championship game against Alabama, despite limited playing time, he made a significant impact with a crucial catch for 52 yards, helping Georgia secure its first national title in over four decades.

Over his three seasons at Georgia, Pickens accumulated a total of 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns, establishing himself as a highly regarded prospect due to his combination of size (6’3″, 195 lbs), speed and athleticism.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Pickens was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

His draft stock rose significantly due to his impressive physical attributes and potential as a playmaker.

In his rookie season with the Steelers, Pickens quickly became a key part of the offense, playing in all 17 games and starting in several.

He finished the season with 52 receptions for 801 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning recognition for his highlight-reel catches that often drew comparisons to elite receivers in the league.

In his second season in 2023, Pickens further established himself as a primary target for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

His route running improved significantly, allowing him to create separation from defenders more effectively.

He recorded an impressive 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns during this season.

Accolades

Pickens has received several accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his talent and impact on the field.

During his college career at the University of Georgia, he was named to the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team and co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year award at the team’s postseason gala in 2019.

He also earned MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl after recording 12 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown, tying a UGA bowl record.

In high school, Pickens was recognized as a five-star prospect and ranked among the top wide receivers nationally.

He was named to AL.com’s 2018 Super All-State Team, the All-Birmingham First Team, and was honored as the Alabama MVP in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

His impressive performances contributed to his team’s success, including back-to-back state titles.