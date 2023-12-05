George Santos: Expelled Congressman Is Now Selling $200 Videos On Cameo

George Santos, the recently expelled Republican congressman, is now leveraging the Cameo platform to sell personalized video messages after facing expulsion from the US House of Representatives last week.

Labeled as a “former congressional ‘Icon'” on the Cameo website, Santos is offering customized video messages for $200 (£159) each.

Santos, who on Friday became the sixth lawmaker in US history to be expelled from the House, faced severe allegations of fraud and deception in a House ethics report. Among the accusations, the panel claimed he misused campaign funds for Botox treatments, credit card debt, and subscriptions to OnlyFans, a platform known for adult content.

His Cameo profile introduces him as “the Expelled member of Congress from New York City,” where fans can purchase personalized videos from the disgraced politician.

Cameo is a service that enables individuals to buy video messages from their favorite celebrities.

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania shared one video he paid for, where Santos offers advice to Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, who is facing bribery charges. The video includes Santos encouraging Menendez to face his detractors head-on.

Aside from political commentary, Santos offers advice on everyday topics, including beauty treatments and gym routines, in his Cameo videos. Sample messages feature him discussing the benefits of Botox, offering support against haters, and sending birthday wishes.

Notably, Santos is not the first politician to utilize Cameo for additional income. Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin also sells videos on the platform, disclosing earnings of $211,529 last year. In the UK, former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage stirred controversy for reading out comments supporting the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in a Cameo message in 2021.

Questions about Santos’ future have surfaced, considering his lack of political experience before being elected 11 months ago. He hinted at potential participation in the reality TV show Dancing with the Stars as he explores new avenues following his expulsion.