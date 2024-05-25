fbpx
    Georgina Rodríguez Net Worth

    Georgina Rodríguez Net Worth

    Georgina Rodríguez is a Spanish model with a net worth of $10 million. She has gained widespread fame as the partner of Portuguese professional football star Cristiano Ronaldo. This high-profile relationship has helped launch her major modeling career, and she has amassed over seven million Instagram followers. Rodríguez has graced the covers of international magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar Spain, VIP Magazine, and Diva E Donna Magazine.

    Early Life

    Georgina Rodríguez was born on January 27, 1995, in Jaca, Spain, to Ana, a housewife, and Jorge, a squad coach for the Spanish football club Jacetano. She has Spanish descent on her mother’s side and Argentine heritage on her father’s side. Growing up, Rodríguez aspired to be a ballet dancer and was enrolled in classical dance lessons. As a teenager, she worked as a waitress in her hometown.

    Georgina Rodríguez Career

    Seeking more opportunities, Rodríguez moved to San Sebastian, where she landed a job at the designer store Massimo Dutti. She then moved to Bristol, England, to work as an au pair while studying English. Upon returning to Spain in 2011, she started modeling and took a job as a shop assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

    Georgina Rodríguez Relationship Cristiano Ronaldo

    Rodríguez gained global recognition in late 2016 when she was spotted with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was then playing for Real Madrid. The couple was first seen together at Disneyland Paris. They met when Rodríguez was working at the Gucci store in Madrid, where she was captivated by Ronaldo’s height and physical beauty. Soon after, she began regularly attending Real Madrid matches and awards ceremonies.

    Their relationship quickly became a top news story. Ronaldo announced that he would be having a child with Rodríguez in an interview with the Spanish news outlet El Mundo. In November 2017, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alana Martina. Four years later, Ronaldo announced that they were expecting twins. Rodríguez also raises Ronaldo’s three children from his previous relationships.

    Georgina Rodríguez Modeling Career

    Following her publicized relationship with Ronaldo, Rodríguez became a sought-after model. In the summer of 2018, she featured on the cover of the Spanish version of Women’s Health and Spain’s Harper’s Bazaar. She has graced the covers of numerous other publications, including Spain’s LOVE Magazine, Portugal’s VIP Magazine, Nova Gente Magazine, and Lux Magazine, and Italy’s Diva E Donna Magazine.

    Ronaldo’s Sexual Assault Scandal

    Rodríguez was drawn into controversy when Ronaldo was accused of sexual assault by model Kathryn Mayorga, who alleged that Ronaldo attacked her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Ronaldo reportedly paid Mayorga £287,000 to avoid legal charges. The story resurfaced during the #MeToo movement. Rodríguez, heavily sought after by the media for her perspective, chose not to comment directly but posted a message of self-empowerment on her Instagram page.

    Georgina Rodríguez Net Worth

    Georgina Rodríguez net worth is $10 million.

