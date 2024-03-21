German National Detained at JKIA Over Claims of Narcotics Trafficking

A German national was Tuesday detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over claims of trafficking bhang.

Police said Afhakama Hassan aged 59 was detained after being found in possession of dry greenish plant material suspected to contain narcotic drugs.

He was expected in court over the claims.

The man was headed to his country when he was stopped. Trafficking and possession of bhang is prohibited in Kenya.

But many traffickers defy the punitive measures in the crime and engage in the same.

Dozens of people are rotting in jail for the crime, police say.