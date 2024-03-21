fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    German National Detained at JKIA Over Claims of Narcotics Trafficking

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A German national was Tuesday detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport over claims of trafficking bhang.

    Police said Afhakama Hassan aged 59 was detained after being found in possession of dry greenish plant material suspected to contain narcotic drugs.

    He was expected in court over the claims.

    The man was headed to his country when he was stopped. Trafficking and possession of bhang is prohibited in Kenya.

    But many traffickers defy the punitive measures in the crime and engage in the same.

    Dozens of people are rotting in jail for the crime, police say.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Man Dies After Falling from Macadamia Tree in Embu

    German National Detained at JKIA Over Claims of Narcotics Trafficking

     
    Kenyans to Get Passports in Three Weeks After Application 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X