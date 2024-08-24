German Police Arrest 15-year-old in Connection with Knife Attack That Killed Three

German police say they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen.

Police say the identity of the attacker remains unclear.

Three people died in the attack and four more are “very seriously injured”, police say.

The attack happened during celebrations to mark the 650th anniversary of the city’s foundation.

Police say a motive is still not clear but they say they cannot rule out a “terrorist” motive.

Local mayor Tim Kurzbach says those who were at the event are in a state of “shock, horror and great grief”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the suspect must be “punished to the full extent of the law”.

