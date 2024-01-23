Ghana’s Heartbreak: Late Equalizer Dashes AFCON Hopes in Draw Against Mozambique

Ghana’s hopes in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took a devastating turn as they surrendered a two-goal lead in stoppage time against Mozambique’s National Team, resulting in a thrilling draw. The outcome placed the Black Stars in the third position in Group B, narrowly edging out the Mambas on goal difference. Despite this, Ghana’s accumulation of two points may not be sufficient to advance to the next stage.

Facing the possibility of a consecutive AFCON group stage exit and a six-match winless streak, Ghana approached the match with urgency. Early on, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo tested Mozambique’s goalkeeper Ivane Urrubal with a powerful shot in the opening minute. The attacking momentum materialized into a penalty when Joseph Paintsil was fouled, and captain J. Ayew calmly converted, securing an early lead.

The second half saw André Ayew surpassing Rigobert Song as the all-time AFCON appearance leader, signaling Ghana’s determination. Despite Mozambique’s attempts to rally, J. Ayew extended Ghana’s lead with another penalty after Reinildo handled Mohammed Kudus’ shot. However, Mozambique responded with a penalty of their own, converting what they initially thought was a consolation goal.

In a surprising turn of events, Ghana’s fate was sealed when Reinildo scored a header in stoppage time, equalizing the match. With Egypt securing a dramatic point in the group’s other fixture, Ghana faces the likelihood of exiting the tournament in the group stage for the second consecutive time, with only two points to their name.