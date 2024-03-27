Gigi Hadid Siblings: Meet the Model’s Stylish Sibling Squad

Gigi Hadid, whose full name is Jelena Noura Hadid, is an American fashion model and television personality.

She was born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, California.

Hadid has achieved significant success in the fashion industry, being named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

Gigi has appeared in numerous high fashion campaigns, editorials, and on the covers of various international Vogue editions.

Additionally, she is known for her work with brands like Maybelline and her significant social media following.

Gigi comes from a family with a background in real estate and modeling, with her father being a Palestinian-American real-estate developer and her mother a Dutch-American former model.

Siblings

Gigi has four biological siblings.

She has a younger brother named Anwar Hadid and two older paternal half-sisters named Marielle and Alana from her father’s first marriage.

Additionally, Gigi has a younger sister named Bella Hadid from her parents Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid’s marriage.

Bella Hadid

Bella, born Isabella Khair Hadid on October 9, 1996, in Washington, D.C., is a fashion model known for her significant presence in the global fashion industry.

She has made 29 appearances on international Vogue covers and was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2022.

Bella began her modeling career at the age of 16 and signed with IMG Models in 2014.

She has walked for renowned fashion houses like Givenchy, Tom Ford and Chanel, and has been part of high-profile campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein and Balmain.

Additionally, Gigi is a Dior beauty ambassador and has ventured into acting, starring in various projects.

Raised in California, she comes from a family with a background in real estate and modeling, including her sister and brother.

Bella’s career has been marked by numerous achievements, making her one of the most influential figures in the fashion world.

Parents

Gigi’s parents are Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid.

Mohamed Hadid, a Palestinian-American real-estate developer, was born in Nazareth, Israel, on November 6, 1948.

He has two daughters, Alana and Marielle, from a previous marriage.

Mohamed is known for his success in the real estate industry, with a reported net worth of $400 million.

Yolanda, a Dutch-American former model, moved to the US from Holland at the age of 16.

She worked as a model in New York to support her family after her father’s passing.

Yolanda and Mohamed married in 1994 and raised their children, Gigi, Bella and Anwar, on a farm in Santa Barbara.

Yolanda gained fame through her appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has built a fortune of around $45 million through her modeling career and other ventures.

Despite their divorce in 2000, Mohamed and Yolanda have remained close, maintaining a strong bond with their children.

Career

Gigi’s career in the fashion industry has been marked by significant achievements and recognition.

She began her modeling career at a very young age, appearing in campaigns for Baby Guess at just two years old.

Over the years, Gigi has become a prominent figure in the global fashion scene, earning accolades such as being named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016.

She has made at least 45 appearances in international Vogue editions and is considered one of the “New Supers” by Models.com.

Gigi’s success extends to her earnings, with her being one of the highest-paid models in the world, reportedly earning $20 million annually since 2017.

Apart from her modeling work, Hadid has ventured into other areas of the industry, co-hosting events like the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, starring in music videos and even trying her hand at designing.

Her career has been characterized by a balance between commercial and high fashion, showcasing her versatility and business acumen within the industry.

Personal life

Gigi’s current boyfriend is Bradley Cooper.

The two have been romantically linked since early October 2023 and have been spotted together on various occasions, including dinner dates, weekend getaways and public outings.

Their relationship seems to be going strong, with reports indicating that they have a lot in common, including both being parents.

Bradley Cooper, a Hollywood actor, has been described as being excited about getting to know Gigi and appreciates her qualities, particularly her supportiveness as a mother.

Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other through regular communication and FaceTiming.

The couple has been seen holding hands, attending events together, and enjoying each other’s company in public, showcasing a budding romance that has garnered attention from the media and fans alike.