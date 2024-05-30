Gikomba Traders in Court Over Demolitions

A group of traders operating in Gikomba traders in Nairobi have sued over the demolition of their structures by the county government.

The chairman of Gikomba Open air market traders John Kimani together with 11 traders whose stalls are marked for demolition moved to court challenging the demolitions.

Already a number of structures have been demolished by the government for being on riparian land.

In their application dated May 24, they want the court to cushion them from “an imminent violation of their human rights.”

“The plaintiff are on the verge of being evicted from their residential/business premises.” Read court documents

In the application dated May 28, filed under certificate of urgency, the traders through their lawyer Danstan Omari want the court to amend their pleadings to bring in evidence that shall support their case

Further they say that they are largely exposed as a result of not being represented by a counsel in their pursuit for justice.

“Lack of evidence in their previous pleadings are genuine mistakes as they lacked proper legal advice and guidance,” says Omari

In the application they have named the Nairobi County Government as respondent.

On May 24, 2024, the government directed that structures built on riparian land should be demolished.

Some traders decried the authorities’ lack of proper communication, saying the notice was issued by word of mouth.

“It is true some people had encroached and built residential houses near the river. But we should not pay for the mistakes of others.”

The government is demolishing structures on riparian land along Nairobi river.