Probe as Girl Defiled, Murdered in Nakuru

Detectives are investigating a bizarre incident in which a 14-year-old girl was defiled and murdered in Likia area, Njoro, Nakuru County.

The body of the grade six pupil at a local school was found in a maize plantation on Saturday September 21 morning long after she had been killed.

Police said they suspect the victim was defiled before she was killed.

Preliminary findings show the girl was headed home the previous day when she was captured and dragged to the maize plantation where she was killed by strangling after being defiled.

The motive is not yet clear so far, police said of the incident that happened in Silibwet village. Police said the lifeless body was found lying in a maize plantation with visible injuries around the neck.

The body was taken to Egerton Hospital Morgue for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, two suspects were separately lynched by a mob in such increasing incidents.

Police discourage against mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for action.

The first incident happened at Kenyatta Market in Nairobi on Sunday where a man aged about 30 was stoned over an alleged failed robbery.

Locals said the victim also stabbed and killed a man in the failed robbery before he was trailed to the area and stoned to death.

The man he was accused of stabbing was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The mob stoned him to death at the scene. Police arrived at the scene minutes later and moved the body to the mortuary.

In Rhoda area, Nakuru County, a suspect was lynched in a failed robbery.

A woman said she was attacked by three young men on a motorcycle in the Mazembe area as she was on her way home from work. The attackers, armed with knives, robbed her of two mobile phones, Sh1,000 and personal belongings.

She raised an alarm, and officers on foot patrol responded by giving chase.

During the pursuit, a member of the public shot and killed one of the suspects with an arrow, while the other accomplices managed to escape.

The police visited the scene and recovered a dagger that was tucked on the right side of the suspect’s trousers.

The body of the deceased suspect was taken to Annex County Mortuary in Nakuru pending identification and autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend.