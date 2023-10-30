Girl Goes Missing, Another Goes into Labour in Day One of KCPE, KPSEA Exams

A 17-year-old girl who was supposed to write her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination has gone missing.

Officials in Kitui are looking for the minor who is said to have gone missing with her three-month-old baby from their home on Monday morning.

The incident was reported at Kabati police station.

Elsewhere, three female students are reported to have written their exams in hospital after giving birth.

“One KCPE candidate gave birth today at mother and child hospital Wote in Makueni. She is currently sitting for her exams at the said facility under guard,” the incident report reads.

Still on the first day of the national exams, a female candidate aged 17 years from Kitui West was forced to write her exams from a hospital bed after she gave birth on Sunday.

“She has been assisted well and now sitting for her mathematics paper in the hospital,” the report reads.

In Mwingi, a candidate is said to have gone into labour during the exams. She was rushed to hospital and has since delivered safely.

“Arrangements have been made and she is taking her examination at the said facility,” the report adds.

A male Grade Six pupil from Ngumbwa Primary School wrote his KPSEA exams from Kitui County Referral Hospital after fracturing his legs.