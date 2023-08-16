Gisele Bundchen Opens Up About Divorce From Tom Brady: A Journey Of Healing And Growth

In a candid interview with Vogue magazine, Gisele Bundchen, the Brazilian supermodel who was once part of the power couple alongside NFL star Tom Brady, opened up about the challenges she faced after their divorce announcement last year.

“Thank God, I have not had any more panic attacks, and when I feel a wave of anxiety coming on, I resort to breathing techniques,” revealed Bundchen. She emphasized how these techniques have significantly contributed to her achieving a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The 43-year-old actress, who has long been an advocate for self-awareness and well-being, discussed the perspective she gained from the difficult circumstances. “I’ve always thought that every circumstance, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and it happens so that we continue to grow,” Bundchen expressed, highlighting the positive aspects she found amid the hardships.

Acknowledging the undeniable difficulties that accompany breakups, especially when under media scrutiny, she said, “Breakups are undeniably hard, particularly when the media analyzes every step of the process.” Bundchen’s words resonate with the shared experiences of many public figures navigating personal trials.

Bundchen’s children, Benjamin Bundchen Brady and Vivian Lake Brady, emerged as her rock during this trying period. She shared, “I try to focus on my children, on my health, and also on my aspirations and dreams.”

Her role as a mother took precedence in her life, providing her with direction and purpose during the tumultuous times.

With the wisdom that comes with age, Bundchen’s reflections have led her to recognize the paramount significance of health. She emphasized, “Maturity has increased my ability to accept and understand myself. Today I recognize that health is my most precious treasure, indispensable to have a happy life and to fulfill all my dreams.”

Bundchen’s journey with Brady began with their engagement, which spanned three years before their private wedding in 2009. Their relationship flourished with the arrival of their two children, marking cherished moments that now form part of their shared history.

