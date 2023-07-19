Tharaka Nithi Politician Gitare Mbiuki Found Dead in Suspected Murder, Suicide

Police are investigating the death of a Tharaka Nithi politician who was found dead in his car.

It is suspected that the former Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial candidate Gitare Mbiuki was either murdered or died by suicide.

Mbiuki was found dead in his car parked on the roadside at Kanyuambora area, more than 50 Kilometres from his Weru home in Tharaka Nithi.

Police said preliminary findings show he shot himself in his car. But the motive is yet to be determined. Other sources indicated that Mbiuki was killed and the suicide theory was staged. Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing. Other officials believe he was killed over politics.

Mbeere North Police Commander Eric Yego, said the deceased’s family had confirmed that the deceased was a licenced gun holder.

There were however blood stains on the side of his vehicle. The family told police the deceased left his home on Monday at around 3pm. They tried to reach him on phone two hours later but their calls went unanswered.

The family was then forced to make file a report with the police in Tharaka Nithi before embarking on a search for their kin.

The police boss said locals confirmed to have seen the vehicle parked at the scene but they did not suspect anything.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mbiuki succumbed to a gunshot wound on his head. The bullet entered below the right ear and exited slightly above the left eye.

Police recovered Forjas Taurus pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in the car. According to the authorities, the gun was found on the deceased’s chest, above his left hand. A spent cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

The body of the deceased was moved to Tenri Ena Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

