Commandant of Police Border Patrol Gitiba Mwita Found Dead in Matuu Home

Police are investigating the death of a senior police officer in charge of a key anti-crime unit in Matuu town, Machakos county.

Officials said they are investigating the death of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG) Ezekiel Gitiba Mwita.

Gitiba was the commandant of the Border Police Patrol Unit, which is key in among others war on terrorism, cross border crimes, cattle rustling and human smuggling.

Police said he was found unconscious in his rental houses in Matuu town on Friday morning. He was rushed to Matuu hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is not clear what caused the death.

The body was moved to the morgue pending autopsy and other procedures.

As an SAIG, he was one of the senior most officers in the Administration Police Service. He had risen the ranks to reach the SAIG.

At BPU, they have been receiving all needed support from the government and other international agencies to help in achieving their mandate.

BPU is among the newly formed units and it is now regarded elite given its mandate and form of training they get.