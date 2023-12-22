Giuliani Seeks Bankruptcy After Sh23 Billion Judgment in Defamation Case-filing

Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, days after a jury decided he must pay more than $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed by falsely accusing them of helping to rig the 2020 election.

Giuliani, who helped Republican former President Donald Trump advance his false claims of a stolen 2020 election, filed the petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, court documents showed.

In the filing, Giuliani said he had between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities and $1 million to $10 million in assets.

Giuliani said he owed $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, the two former Georgia election workers.

The filing also listed President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as a creditor, without specifying the amount Giuliani owed him. Hunter Biden in September sued Giuliani for violating his privacy over data allegedly taken from his laptop.

Giuliani listed the Internal Revenue Service and New York State Department of Taxation and finance among his creditors.

