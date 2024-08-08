Give President Ruto Time to Address your Concerns, Police Commission Boss Kinuthia Says 

National Police Service Commission Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia has appealed to Gen Z to shelve their planned demonstrations and give the government a chance to implement their concerns.

Speaking during the funeral of a son to his Personal Assistant in Mpeketoni Lamu County, Kinuthia said the President has listened the demands raised from the subsequent demonstrations and is in the process of reorganising and instituting changes in government.

He said the demonstrations not only pose a risk to an already ailing economy, but further lead to loss of life and property.

“Give the president a chance to implement your demands. He has heard,” he said.

He noted that over 60 people have so far lost their lives, 486 civilians and 383 police officers injured as a result of such demonstrations.

The Commission CEO Peter Leley echoed the Chairperson’s sentiments adding that the recent reorganisation of the top command in the National Police Service is a clear indication that the government is committed to meeting the demands raised by the aggrieved citizens.

The protests have persisted for a month now amid fears of collapsing the economy.