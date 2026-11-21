Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has emerged as Kenya’s most influential woman leader in the latest Mwelekeo Insights national poll, narrowly edging Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru in a closely contested race.

Wanga secured 40.3 per cent, equivalent to 27,066 responses, while Waiguru followed closely with 39.4 per cent, representing 26,482 responses. The difference between the two leaders was just 584 responses, or 0.9 percentage points, making the contest the most closely fought at the top of the ranking.

The poll attracted a total of 67,220 responses between November 18 and November 21, 2026, with Wanga and Waiguru together accounting for 79.7 per cent of all responses. This means that nearly four out of every five participants selected one of the two governors, highlighting their strong visibility among respondents.

Former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha finished a distant third with 2.0 per cent, translating to 1,319 responses.

She was followed by Naisula Lesuuda, who secured 1.7 per cent with 1,157 responses, while Wavinya Ndeti also received 1.7 per cent, with 1,154 responses.

Agnes Kagure completed the top six with 1.6 per cent, equivalent to 1,066 responses. Millie Odhiambo followed at 1.5 per cent, while former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu recorded 1.4 per cent.

Other results were:

Catherine Omanyo – 1.3% (903)

Faith Odhiambo – 1.2% (828)

Kawira Mwangaza – 1.2% (809)

Martha Karua – 1.2% (808)

Fatuma Achani – 1.1% (753)

Susan Kihika – 0.9% (599)

Wangui Ngirici – 0.9% (585)

Cecily Mbarire – 0.8% (540)

Tabitha Karanja – 0.7% (502)

Martha Koome – 0.5% (332)

Esther Passaris – 0.3% (192)

Esther Muchemi – 0.2% (104)

Beatrice Elachi – 0.1% (78).

A two-horse contest

The most notable feature of the findings is the enormous gap between the leading pair and the rest of the field.

While Wanga and Waiguru were separated by less than one percentage point, Waiguru was 37.4 percentage points ahead of Nakhumicha, who occupied third position.

No other candidate managed to reach 2 per cent apart from Nakhumicha. The results therefore point to a highly concentrated contest in which Wanga and Waiguru commanded significantly greater support among poll participants than the other 19 women leaders featured.

Wanga’s victory was particularly narrow. Her 40.3 per cent share placed her only marginally ahead of Waiguru, suggesting that the two leaders have comparable levels of influence among participants in the poll.

Wanga’s growing national profile

Wanga’s position at the top adds to her growing prominence in national political conversations.

The Homa Bay governor has increasingly featured in discussions surrounding the country’s 2027 political realignments, particularly because of her position as a senior figure in the opposition-linked political landscape and her role in national political mobilisation.

Her latest showing also places her ahead of several established national political figures, including Karua, Ngilu and Koome, as well as sitting governors such as Waiguru, Ndeti and Mwangaza.

However, the results should not automatically be interpreted as a prediction of electoral performance. The poll measures perceived influence among people who participated in the online exercise rather than voting intentions in a formal election.

Despite finishing second, Waiguru’s performance underscores her continued national political influence.