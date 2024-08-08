Glenn Close’s Net Worth

Glenn Close, an American actress of extraordinary acclaim, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. As one of the most lauded actors of her generation, Close’s illustrious career spans theater, film, and television, earning her three Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globes. Additionally, she has been nominated for seven Academy Awards. If she wins an Oscar, she will join the prestigious “EGOT” club, having won all four major acting awards.

Early Life

Glenn Close was born on March 19, 1947, in Greenwich, Connecticut, to socialite Elizabeth Mary Hester “Bettine” and doctor William Taliaferro Close, the personal physician to Mobutu Sese Seko, the dictator of the Belgian Congo. Raised alongside her four siblings in an affluent family, Close’s childhood was marked by her involvement in the Moral Re-Armament, which she later referred to as a “cult.” She studied in Switzerland before breaking away from the group at 22.

Close attended The College of William & Mary, where she double-majored in theater and anthropology, setting the stage for her future career in acting.

Career Breakthrough

Close began her acting career in theater, performing in plays like “Love for Love” and “Barnum,” which earned her critical acclaim and Tony Awards for “The Real Thing.” She transitioned to film in the 1980s with standout roles in “The World According to Garp,” “The Big Chill,” and “The Natural,” earning her first Oscar nominations and establishing her as a leading actress in Hollywood.

Her career continued to flourish with roles in “Jagged Edge,” “Maxie,” “The Stone Boy,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” and “Fatal Attraction.” Close became widely recognized for her portrayal of Cruella de Vil in “101 Dalmatians” and appeared in films like “The Stepford Wives” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Her television work includes a notable performance in the series “Damages,” for which she earned $200,000 per episode, totaling about $12 million for her 59 episodes.

Glenn Close Business

Glenn Close is the president of Trillium Productions Inc., a film production company responsible for producing films like “Albert Nobbs,” “Sarah Plain and Tall,” and “South Pacific.” Her production work earned her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Television Movie for “Serving in Silence,” a collaboration with Barbra Streisand.

Personal Life

Close’s personal life includes three marriages and one daughter, actress Annie Starke. Her first marriage, described by Close as “kind of an arranged marriage,” ended after two years. She then married businessman James Marlas, with the marriage ending in 1987. Close had a long-term relationship with producer John Starke, with whom she has her daughter, Annie. After engagements to Steve Beers and later marriage to venture capitalist David Evans Shaw, which ended in divorce in 2015, Close remains a prominent figure in both her professional and personal circles.

Glenn Close Real Estate Portfolio

In 2020, Close made headlines with two significant real estate transactions. She sold her longtime home in Bedford Hills for $2.75 million, after originally listing it for $3.6 million. The Westchester County residence, which she nicknamed “Beanfield,” spanned over 10 acres and had been in her possession for over 30 years. Close also sold a nearby property for $775,000, which she had purchased in 1993 for $450,000. This smaller property, dating back to the 1700s, featured nearly 3,000 square feet of living space.

Close’s extensive real estate portfolio includes properties in Florida and Montana, a coffee shop in Florida that she sold in 2006, and a former apartment in The Beresford building in New York’s Central Park West Historic District, sold for over $10 million in 2011. She also owns a 1,000-acre ranch in Wyoming.

