fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NET WORTH

    Glenn Howerton Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Glenn Howerton Net Worth

    Glenn Howerton, an American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter, boasts a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for his role as Dennis Reynolds on the FX/FXX sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2005–present) and as Jack Griffin on the NBC/Peacock series “A.P. Bio” (2018–2021). Howerton also serves as a producer on both shows and has penned numerous episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

    Glenn Howerton Net Worth $25 Million
    Date of Birth April 13, 1976
    Place of Birth Japan
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Producer, Director, Screenwriter

    Early Life

    Glenn Franklin Howerton III was born on April 13, 1976, in Japan. His parents, Glenn Jr., a fighter pilot, and Janice, are American. The family moved frequently, living in various U.S. cities and foreign countries during Howerton’s childhood. After a stint in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in England, the family settled in Alabama. Howerton attended Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery and then studied at the New World School of the Arts at Miami Dade College for two years. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Juilliard in 2000, where he was a member of Group 29 of the Drama Division.

    Glenn Howerton Career

    Howerton has over 35 acting credits to his name, including notable films like “The Strangers” (2008), “Everything Must Go” (2010), and “The Hunt” (2020). His television roles span various series, such as “That ’80s Show” (2002), “The Mindy Project” (2013–2017), and “The Fugitive” (2020). He has directed episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “A.P. Bio” and has produced several projects, including “How to Be a Gentleman” (2011–2012), “Unsupervised” (2012), “All the Wilderness” (2014), and “Mean Jean” (2018).

    Career

    Howerton’s television debut came in 2002 with appearances in the TV movie “Monday Night Mayhem,” “The Job,” and “That Was Then,” as well as a lead role on Fox’s “That ’80s Show.” He had a recurring role on “ER” in 2003 and appeared in the films “Must Love Dogs” and “Serenity” in 2005. Howerton began co-starring in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in 2005, which has become America’s longest-running live-action comedy television show. The series was renewed through season eighteen in December 2020.

    Also Read: George Hamilton Net Worth

    In addition to his work on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Howerton has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, voiced characters on “American Dad!” and “The Cleveland Show,” and starred in “A.P. Bio” from 2018 to 2021. His film credits include “Everything Must Go” (2010), “Coffee Town” (2013), “Officer Downe” (2016), “The Hunt” (2020), and “How It Ends” (2021).

    Personal Life

    Glenn married actress Jill Latiano on September 8, 2009. They have two sons, Miles (born September 2011) and Isley (born August 2014). Jill guest-starred in a 2009 episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Howerton follows a mostly vegan diet, revealing in June 2019 that he eats vegan “about 95% of the time.”

    Glenn Howerton Awards and Nominations

    In 2019, Howerton and his “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-stars were nominated for a Best TV Ensemble award by the IGN Summer Movie Awards. The show has received multiple nominations and awards, including a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy in 2016 and a Satellite Award for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical in 2011.

    Real Estate

    In 2009, Glenn Howerton purchased a 3,126-square-foot home in Venice, California, for $1.692 million. He listed the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property for $2.425 million in late 2016, and it sold for $2.39 million in March 2017.

    Glenn Howerton Net Worth

    Glenn Howerton net worth is $25 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    What Was Gilbert Gottfried Net Worth When He Died?

    Glenn Howerton Net Worth

     
    Grace Jones Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X