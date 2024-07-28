Golan Heights strike: Children’s funerals held as fears of Israel-Hezbollah war grow

Funerals are underway for the victims of a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where at least 12 people, including children, were killed on Saturday when a rocket hit a football pitch in Majdal Shams. The names of 11 of the 12 victims have been released by the Israeli military and the local Druze community: Fajr Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), John Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Finis Adham Safadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din (11), Naji Taher al-Halabi (11), and Milad Muadad al-Sha’ar (10). The identity of the other victim is Nathem Fakher Saeb from the village of Ein Kinia.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of the attack, although the Lebanese militant group has strongly denied any involvement. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted air strikes on seven Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanese territory early Sunday. Since October, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in frequent exchanges of fire, triggered by the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Hezbollah will “pay a heavy price,” while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed a desire to avoid further escalation of the conflict.