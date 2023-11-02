Drama as Gold Scammers Lure, Assault and Rob Australian Couple of Sh13 Million in Runda

Three men were Wednesday arrested over claims they lured, assaulted and robbed an Australian couple of Sh13.5 million in a fake gold deal in Nairobi’s Runda area.

The men are part of fake gold dealers in the country amid a crackdown on the cartel, police said.

Police said the men were trailed to the Glory Road in Runda where they had lured the couple to and subjected to orgies.

The woman in the incident told police she was sexually assaulted.

Police said the couple was lured from Kampala, Uganda where they were visiting on October 28.

While in Uganda, they were connected by a friend to the Kenyan who told them he had gold he would sell them at a cheaper price.

They had long conversation through whatsapp where they agreed on a number of issues, police say.

Thinking the deal was too good, the two flew to Nairobi and met the said seller at an upmarket mall in Runda on October 28.

After a brief chat, the agreed to drive to the house where the cargo was on Glory Road in Runda.

Jack Ouma Okwiri, Nashon Otieno Angudha, Felix…

According to the couple, on arrival at the house, they met at least 10 men who attacked and robbed them of US$60,000, gold necklace worth US$10,000 and a Rolex watch worth US$20,000.

They broke the man’s left hand and injured him in the face, back and stomach.

He said he was strangled in the drama and was threatened with death.

The men also indecently touched the woman and slapped her as they snatched her gold necklace worth US$12,000.

She said they handcuffed her and forced them to apologize for wrongly coming to Kenya.

They were later bundled onto the same four wheel drive car at night and abandoned outside Rehema House in the Central Business District.

They said they were treated at a hospital with South B and made a report Gigiri police station on the drama.

Police raided the home and recovered some of the stolen property on Wednesday in an operation arresting the three.

Police say they are searching for more men in the case.

Police say the issue is part of the fake gold claims being made by cartels on the loose.

Police have urged Embassies and High Commissions to advise their nationals coming in for business, Kenya does not hold any huge consignments of gold.