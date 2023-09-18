Google Explains Why Andrew Kibe’s YouTube Channel Was Terminated

Responding to an X user who had termed the move as a representation of “cancel culture”, Ooko explained that the content creator had violated YouTube’s terms of service.
The user identified as Wairimu Mariam had said: “Cancel culture cannot be allowed to take root in content creation. @kibeandy termination of YouTube accounts is NOT about his message but a direct attack on the creative. Restore his accounts. Say NO to CANCEL CULTURE.”
But according to Kibe, the decision to terminate his channel was pedestrian.
“Sounds so pedestrian. Can you show me the emails of the violations? That is the procedure right? I mean, there is no way YouTube permanently blocks any channel that has over 3000 videos with no proper trail. Be serious,” he said.
As a result, YouTube asked Kibe to share his YouTube channel URL for further investigations.
Kibe’s YouTube channel with over 474,000 subscribers was terminated on September 11.