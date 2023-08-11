Google Introduces Enhanced Privacy Tools To Blur Explicit Photos, Remove Unwanted Search Results

Google is taking a step forward in enhancing user privacy and safety with the introduction of new privacy tools in Google Search.

These tools allow users to effectively blur explicit photos and remove unwanted search results, giving individuals more control over their online presence.

The functionality can be accessed through the Google app. Users simply need to click on their Google account photo and select the option labeled ‘Results about you.’

This new tool empowers users to manage and control unwanted personal images online, ensuring that explicit or graphic content is not easily accessible through search results.

Also Read: Google’s AI-Enabled Tools to Assist Journalists Report Spark Industry Debates

Under this update, individuals who have created and uploaded explicit content to a website can now request its removal from Google search results if they no longer wish for it to be easily discoverable.

The launch of this safeguard was initially announced in February and has now been globally rolled out as of August.

While Google encourages users to directly contact the specific websites hosting unwanted information about them and request removal, the process has been streamlined for simplicity.

This move aims to give users a more seamless experience when seeking to safeguard their personal data online.

Also Read: Meta To Make Llama AI Model Freely Available, Posing Competition To OpenAI And Google

It’s important to note that the new tool, currently available only in the U.S. and English language, does not erase information from the internet. Instead, it prevents the content in question from being displayed within search results.

This policy extends to websites containing personal information as well, ensuring a comprehensive approach to enhancing online privacy and protecting users from potentially harmful or unwanted content.

As Google continues to prioritize user safety, these privacy tools represent a significant step toward creating a more secure online environment for everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...